Stewart, Knight skip Bengals' rookie minicamp
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers' receivers

Stewart, Knight skip Bengals' rookie minicamp
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers' receivers

Cardinals sign fourth-round linebacker Cody Simon

  
Published May 12, 2025 09:05 PM

The Cardinals signed fourth-round pick Cody Simon on Monday, the team announced.

Arizona made the Ohio State linebacker the 115th overall pick.

The Cardinals have signed five of their seven selections, with only first-round pick Walter Nolen III and second-round pick Will Johnson unsigned.

Simon will compete for the starting job alongside Mack Wilson Sr. at inside linebacker. Free agent signees Akeem Davis-Gaither and Mykel Walker and holdover Owen Pappoe are other candidates for the job.

Simon earned defensive MVP honors at the CFP National Championship and the Rose Bowl last season. He had 112 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks and seven passes defensed in 2024.

During his five seasons at Ohio State, Simon played 58 games with 30 starts and had 259 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 11 passes defensed, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception. He was a four-time OSU Scholar-Athlete and four-time Academic All-Big Ten selection.