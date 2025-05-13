 Skip navigation
Seahawks sign eight of 11 draft picks

  
Published May 12, 2025 08:50 PM

The Seahawks signed eight of their 11 draft picks on Monday, the team announced.

The signings include North Dakota State guard Grey Zabel, the team’s first-round pick.

Also signing Monday were Notre Dame defensive end Rylie Mills (Round 5, No. 142 overall), Colorado State receiver Tory Horton (Round 5, No. 166 overall), Alabama fullback Robbie Ouzts (Round 5, No. 175 overall), Kansas guard Bryce Cabeldue (Round 6, No. 192 overall), Miami running back Damien Martinez (Round 7, No. 223 overall), Iowa tackle/guard Mason Richman (Round 7, No. 234 overall) and UNLV receiver Ricky White III (Round 7, No. 238 overall).

Only the Seahawks’ second-round picks — safety Nick Emmanwori and tight end Elijah Arroyo — and their third-round pick — quarterback Jalen Milroe — remain unsigned.

Zabel took part in the voluntary offseason workouts Monday.

“It’s been unbelievable every day showing up to the facility grateful that you’re a Seahawk,” Zabel said, via John Boyle of the team website. “I’m just taking it one step, one day at a time in this crucial part of this process.

“What an unbelievable culture it is here. Guys coming up, introducing themselves, talking you through things, helping you understand what to expect moving forward. I’m super excited to be in a locker room like we have here.”