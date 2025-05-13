Aaron Rodgers may have chosen the lesser of two distractions

The uncertain status of quarterback Aaron Rodgers has hovered over the Steelers for nearly two months. There’s a very good chance the situation will be resolved soon, with Rodgers finally inking a deal to play in Pittsburgh.

So why the delay? As one source who knows Rodgers (but who has no specific knowledge of this situation) recently explained it, Rodgers may have chosen the lesser of two distractions.

Yes, it’s a distraction to have Rodgers linked to the Steelers without signing a contract. If, however, he had signed but stayed away from the first two phases of the offseason program Rodgers, it would have led to more questions and scrutiny.

Rodgers has always been opposed to the first two phases of the offseason program. By not agreeing to terms until the third phase looms, he avoids the offseason program until the offseason program becomes, from Rodgers’s perspective, highly relevant.

it’s a simple solution. Rodgers informally tells the Steelers he’ll be signing, eventually. He gets the playbook and other information he’ll need to prepare for OTAs, and he shows up for the six days of 2025 OTAs and (unless he’ll be going to Egypt, again) the mandatory minicamp that caps the offseason program.

However it plays out, we’re getting closer and closer to an answer as to Rodgers’s status. And all signs point to Rodgers becoming a Steeler.

Still, nothing is done until it’s done.