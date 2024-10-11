Colts vs. Titans prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Tennessee Titans (1-3) sit in the cellar in the AFC South but can jump right into the thick of the race in the division if they can knock off the Indianapolis Colts (2-3) in their first division game Sunday in Nashville. The Colts have already played two games within the division…and lost them both.

Each of these teams drafted quarterbacks early in the draft in 2023. While each is their respective team’s QB1 on the depth chart, neither may play this weekend as each is battling injury. Indy’s Anthony Richardson missed most of last season due to injury and an oblique injury has already forced the 2nd-year pro to miss a couple games this season. Will Levis was named the starter a handful of games into last season. He left Tennessee’s last game with a shoulder injury. Each quarterback has been a full participant in practice this week but the status of each is still questionable for Sunday.

Lets dive into the matchup and search for value and a couple sweats keeping in mind there is a question mark under center for each team.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

Game Details and How to watch Colts @ Titans

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Nissan Stadium

City: Nashville, TN

TV/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Colts @ Titans

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Indianapolis Colts (+124), Tennessee Titans (-148)

Indianapolis Colts (+124), Tennessee Titans (-148) Spread: Titans -3

Titans -3 Total: 43

This line has moved a couple points towards the more rested Titans while the Total has inched up .5 points.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) believes the Titans are better off with Mason Rudolph under center but likes the Titans off the bye regardless of their starting QB.

“The Titans finally made that quarterback change to Mason Rudolph last week. That was enough to smoke the Miami Dolphins and now with the Colts dealing with all sorts of injuries and still with Joe Flacco at quarterback…everything’s looking up for the Titans here in this spot. So I think they can win and cover the spread of -3.5.”

Colts @ Titans Betting Trends and Statistics

The Titans have covered in seven of their last eight games (88%) following a bye week.

The Colts have lost their last three games against AFC South teams.

The OVER is 4-1 in the Colts’ last 5 games against AFC South teams.

The Colts swept the Titans last season.

Tennessee is undefeated ATS following a bye week over the last 9 season posting a record of 8-0-1.

Indianapolis is 2-5 ATS on the road with a rest disadvantage over their last 7 games.

Quarterback matchup for Colts @ Titans

Indianapolis: Joe Flacco – the veteran for now is still being listed as the starter but know that Richardson may be cleared to play between now and gametime. Flacco has taken snaps the last 2 games and has completed 70% of his passes for 527 yards (32 nd in the NFL).

Joe Flacco – the veteran for now is still being listed as the starter but know that Richardson may be cleared to play between now and gametime. Flacco has taken snaps the last 2 games and has completed 70% of his passes for 527 yards (32 in the NFL). Tennessee: Will Levis – the rookie left Tennessee’s last game with a shoulder injury. He was a full participant in practice this week and is optimistic he will be under center Sunday. In 4 games, Levis has thrown for 604 yards with just 4 TDs and a rough 6 INTs.

Colts @ Titans injury update

Indianapolis QB1 Anthony Richardson (oblique) practiced Thursday but is still listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Indianapolis WR1 Michael Pittman Jr. (back) did not practice this week and is doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Indianapolis RB1 Jonathan Taylor (ankle) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Tennessee S Jamal Adams (hip) has been limited in practice this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Tennessee DT Jeffery Simmons (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

