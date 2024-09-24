Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats

Fresh off their first win of the season, the New York Giants (1-2) host the Dallas Cowboys (1-2) Thursday night at Met Life Stadium across the river from New York City.

The Cowboys have won 13 of the last 14 matchups between these clubs and it seemed a certainty to be 14 of 15 just a couple of weeks ago. Dallas had just blown out Cleveland and the Giants were blasted by Minnesota.

However, things have gotten a little less black and white since those Week 1 games. Specifically, the Giants whacked Cleveland this past Sunday and Dallas got hammered for the second consecutive week. New York enters the game feeling good about themselves while Dallas takes the field questioning everything.

Lets dive into the Thursday matchup and find some angles to play.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

Game Details and How to watch Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants

Date: Thursday, September 26, 2024

Time: 8:15 PM EST

Site: Met Life Stadium

City: East Rutherford, NJ

TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game odds for Cowboys vs. Giants

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Dallas Cowboys (-230), New York Giants (+190)

Dallas Cowboys (-230), New York Giants (+190) Spread: Cowboys -5.5

Cowboys -5.5 Total: 45

The line opened Dallas -6 but sharp money has moved this line all the way down to the Cowboys laying 4.5. In addition, the Dallas on the moneyline was -265 and the Giants were at +215. With roughly 70% of the bets placed on this game placed on Dallas, there is no way we see this kind of movement without sharp money going heavy on the Giants.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Jay Croucher is leaning Giants in this matchup on a short week:

“I don’t think the Giants should be 5.5pt. dogs against the Cowboys, just based on what they’ve put up so far. That implies that the Cowboys traveling on a short week that they are 7-7.5 points better on a neutral (field) than the Giants. I don’t think the gap is quite that big between those two teams. So, my bet through kind of gritted teeth, would be on the New York Football Giants to cover that number on the short week.”

Cowboys vs. Giants team stats, betting trends

The Giants are 1-2 ATS and 0-3 vs. the OVER this season

The Cowboys are 1-2 ATS and 3-0 to the OVER this season

The Cowboys have allowed a combined 464 yards rushing over the last two games

The Cowboys have allowed 72 points over the last two games, and they rank 30 th in the NFL in EPA

in the NFL in EPA Giants WR1 Malik Nabers (born July 28, 2003) is the youngest player in NFL history to catch 2 TD passes in a single game

The Giants’ defense held the Cleveland Browns to just 217 Total Yards this past weekend

Dak Prescott has been sacked 3 times in each of Dallas’ three games this season

Quarterback matchup for Cowboys vs. Giants

Dallas: Dak Prescott – the 60-million-dollar man has been anything but bionic thus far this season. Yes, he has thrown for 851 yards but that is primarily because Dallas has been playing from behind the last couple of weeks. Prescott is completing only 60.7% of his passes and has thrown just 4 TD passes in three games along with 2 INTs.

Dak Prescott – the 60-million-dollar man has been anything but bionic thus far this season. Yes, he has thrown for 851 yards but that is primarily because Dallas has been playing from behind the last couple of weeks. Prescott is completing only 60.7% of his passes and has thrown just 4 TD passes in three games along with 2 INTs. New York: Daniel Jones – enters the game coming off by far his best game of the young season. He completed 70.6% of his passes and tossed a couple TD passes without turning the ball over against the Browns. Overall on the campaign, Jones is completing 59.6% of his passes this season.

Cowboys vs. Giants player news & injury updates

Dallas DT Jordan Phillips (wrist) has been placed on IR

Dallas CB DaRon Bland (foot) remains on the IR

Giants WR Darius Slayton (thumb) is questionable for Thursday’s game. X-rays on Slayton’s thumb after the Browns’ game were negative.

Giants NB Dru Phillips (calf) is questionable after leaving Sunday’s game against the Browns early

Giants PK Graham Gano (hamstring) was placed on IR just prior to Sunday’s game against the Browns

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

