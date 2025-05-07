 Skip navigation
Jalon Walker will wear No. 11 for Falcons, a number Julio Jones made famous

  
Published May 7, 2025 05:29 PM

Abdul Carter couldn’t get No. 11 with the Giants as the team retired it for Phil Simms, who said no to the third overall pick’s request to don it anyway.

Some will argue the Falcons should have retired No. 11, or at least not given it out quite so quickly.

The team announced Wednesday that defensive end Jalon Walker, the 11th overall pick, will wear No. 11. It’s the same number he wore at Georgia.

But it’s also the number worn by Julio Jones for 10 seasons in Atlanta.

Jones, who is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2029, left the Falcons after the 2020 season and played his last season in 2023. He was the greatest receiver in team history with 848 receptions, 12,896 receiving yards and 60 receiving touchdowns.

The Falcons also announced defensive end James Pearce Jr. will wear 27, defensive back Xavier Watts No. 31, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. No. 33 and offensive lineman Jack Nelson No. 69.