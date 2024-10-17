Dolphins vs. Colts prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

With questions at quarterback and losses mounting, the Miami Dolphins (2-3) and Indianapolis Colts (3-3) meet Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Miami is coming off its bye week but returns to the field still without its star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa who remains in concussion protocol. The Dolphins’ offense has been dreadful with Tua on the sidelines as Miami has scored but 10, 3, 12, and 10 points in his absence over their last 4 games. However, Indy is the proud owner of the 3rd worst defense in the NFL. Could that be the perfect tonic for the Dolphins’ ills?

Some reports had Indy QB1 Anthony Richardson (oblique) healthy enough to start last week but he was scratched out of an abundance of caution for the second straight week. He is expected back but after two weeks on the sidelines this year coupled with the fact he spent most of his rookie season injured, are the Colts better Sunday with the dynamic but erratic Richardson or the immobile but more precise Joe Flacco under center?

Factor in the questionable status for RB1 Jonathan Taylor and WR1 Michael Pittman Jr. and this is probably a stay away for bettors until we see lineups/injury reports released on Sunday.

Lets take a deeper dive into the matchup and find a few sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Sunday, October 20, 2024 Time: 1 PM EST

1 PM EST Site: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Dolphins @ Colts

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Miami Dolphins (+124), Indianapolis Colts (-148))

Miami Dolphins (+124), Indianapolis Colts (-148)) Spread: Colts -3 (-108)

Colts -3 (-108) Total: 43.5

There has been some money on the Dolphins as the number has moved from Colts -3.5 down ½ point. The Total is where it began at 43.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

As mentioned in the open, it is difficult to put money on any aspect of this matchup until we know who is dressed to play Sunday. Last week, Michael Pittman Jr. was declared out by a few credible sources, but it was premature. He had practiced Friday and did end up playing Sunday and was a factor in Indy’s win. With Pittman, Jonathan Taylor, Trey Sermon, and Josh Downs each questionable and with a starting quarterback yet to be announced, lets get some answers before wagering. If Richardson plays and at least one of Taylor or Sermon dress, expect a ball control attack for Indy. That brings the UNDER into play.

Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts team stats, betting trends

The Colts are 5-1 ATS this season.

The Dolphins have won 6 of their last 8 coming off a bye.

The UNDER has cashed in 5 of the Dolphins’ last 6 games (83%) coming off a bye week

The Colts are 3-3 to the OVER this season.

The Dolphins are 1-4 ATS and 1-4 to the OVER this season.

Quarterback matchup for Miami @ Indianapolis

Dolphins: Tyler Huntley – the career backup is getting his opportunity in Miami due to the injuries to both Tua and Skylar Thompson. Has started the last two weeks and was more effective against New England last weekend throwing for 194 yards but did not find the endzone and was intercepted once.

Colts: Anthony Richardson – the 2nd-year pro is expected to return to the field after missing two weeks with an oblique injury. Completing just 50.6% of his passes in his 4 games while throwing 6 picks and just 3 TD tosses. Joe Flacco may not be as dynamic as Richardson, but the veteran is completing 65.7% of his passes and has thrown 7 TD passes and just 1 INT in a little over 2 games this season.

Dolphins and Colts injury update

Colts RB1 Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Colts RB2 Trey Sermon (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Colts WR1 Michael Pittman Jr. (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Colts WR2 Josh Downs (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Colts QB1 Anthony Richardson (oblique) was expected to practice Wednesday but is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Dolphins’ QB1 Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game

Dolphins’ RB1 De’Von Achane is in the final stages of concussion protocol and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Dolphins’ LB Bradley Chubb (knee) has been declared OUT of Sunday’s game.

Dolphins’ QB2 Skylar Thompson (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Dolphins’ S Jordan Poyer (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Expert picks & predictions for Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Miami @ Indianapolis:





Moneyline: NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline Spread: NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dolphins against the spread

NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Dolphins against the spread Game Total: NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 43.5 points.

