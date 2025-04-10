Will T.J. Watt, Steelers renew vows — or divorce?

At a time when plenty of Steelers fans still wonder whether quarterback Aaron Rodgers will say “hello,” many are now wondering whether linebacker T.J. Watt is preparing to say “goodbye.”

Watt’s social-media post featuring the seven-time Pro Bowler flashing two fingers in what has morphed from meaning “peace” to “peace out” has prompted speculation that Watt is looking to leave the Steelers. It’s possible, if not likely, that he’s looking to get paid. Demanding a trade worked for Browns defensive end Myles Garrett; he emerged from the escapade with a contract carrying a new-money value of $40 million per year.

Watt enters the final year of a contract that had a value of $28 million per year in new money. He’ll make $21.05 million in 2025. And the Steelers have yet to take care of him, opting instead to sign a stranger to the organization, receiver DK Metcalf, to a five-year, $150 million deal.

Now, instead of focusing on properly compensating the face of the franchise moving forward, the Steelers are coming off as more desperate than The Geek in Sixteen Candles while chasing Aaron Rodgers.

Quiet loyalty and consistency get taken for granted. Squeaky wheels get greased. Watt’s two-finger gesture seems to be the first loud noise aimed at getting the Steelers to prioritize his situation.

Will they? That’s the question. They should. But they’re currently doing business far differently than they have in the past. Maybe they’re content to let him play out his contract. Maybe they’d consider trading him.

If they weren’t getting calls from interested teams before Wednesday, there’s a damn chance they are now. And, ultimately, the Steelers will have a decision to make.

Some would say the smart decision would be to pay Watt. Some of those would also say the smart decision at the quarterback position would be to tell Rodgers to ‘burgh or get off the burger.