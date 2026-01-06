 Skip navigation
Packers expect Zach Tom, Malik Willis to be available this week

  
Published January 6, 2026 02:36 PM

The Packers expect to have right tackle Zach Tom back in the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Bears.

Tom missed the final three games of the regular season with a knee injury, but head coach Matt LaFleur said at a Tuesday press conference that Tom should be back in the lineup this weekend.

“I think that would be a huge get,” LaFleur said. “He’s our most consistent offensive lineman. He’s one of the best, I think, in the league at his position. That would definitely be a boost.”

LaFleur also said that he expects backup quarterback Malik Willis to be available. Willis dealt with a right shoulder injury in the final weeks of the season and was inactive for their Week 18 loss to the Vikings.

Wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks remains in the concussion protocol, but he will take part in practice as he moves toward possible clearance in time to face Chicago.