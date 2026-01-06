Giants request interview with Lou Anarumo

Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has an interview lined up for the Titans’ head coaching vacancy and he’s on the radar of another team with an opening at the position.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Giants have requested an interview with Anarumo. He is expected to interview with the Titans on Wednesday and all interviews at this stage in the process will take place virtually.

Anarumo spent six years as the Bengals’ defensive coordinator before joining the Colts this year, but he’ll be a familiar face to some in the Giants organization. He was the team’s defensive backs coach in 2018 when Pat Shurmur was their head coach.

The Giants are also expected to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski this week.