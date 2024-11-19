How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs LA Rams: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eages go head-to-head with Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Philadelphia Eagles vs LA Rams game.

Philadelphia Eagles:

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles extended their win streak to 6-straight games after last Thursday’s 26-18 victory over the Commanders. The win gave the Eagles a 1.5-game lead over Washington in the NFC East; however, Philadelphia still sits just one game behind the 9-1 Detroit Lions for the top seed in the NFC.

The Eagles have the top rushing offense in the NFL this season and RB Saquon Barkley has been an impact player. The former NY Giant had 26 carries for 146 rush yards and 2 rushing touchdowns, along with 2 receptions for 52 receiving yards, in last week’s win over Washington. Barkley has rushed for over 100 yards in four of the Eagles’ last five games.

Hurts had a slow start to the season but the 5th-year QB is finding his rhythm. He has a career-high 69.2% completion percentage this season. He’s thrown for 2,197 passing yards with 12 passing touchdowns and 5 interceptions. On the ground, Hurts has 11 rushing touchdowns which is the most of any quarterback this season and the second most of any player in the NFL.

LA Rams:

The Rams sit just one game out of first place in the race for the NFC West after their 28-22 win against the Patriots last Sunday. Matthew Stafford completed 18-of-27 for 295 passing yards, 4 passing touchdowns, and no interceptions. Stafford had thrown an interception in the last six straight games entering Week 11.

The Rams posted a season-high 402 yards on offense. Wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp combined for 13 catches, 229 receiving yards, and 3 touchdowns. Both players returned to the lineup in Week 8 after being sidelined with injuries, and if they remain healthy, their continued impact can help the Rams make a push for a sixth playoff appearance under head coach Sean McVay.

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs LA Rams:

When: Sunday, November 24

Sunday, November 24 Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How do I watch Sunday Night Football?

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider. If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

