Matthew Stafford throws four touchdowns, Rams beat Patriots 28-22

After a clunker on Monday night, the Rams needed a bounce-back performance against a scrappy Patriots team.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was happy to oblige, throwing for four touchdowns in a 28-22 victory on Sunday afternoon.

While Los Angeles’ offense started slow, the unit got going in the second quarter with an 80-yard drive that ended with Stafford’s first touchdown of the day — a 5-yard pass to Cooper Kupp.

It didn’t take the Rams long to score again, as a strip-sack of Drake Maye resulted in Los Angeles getting the ball at the New England 12. On the first play of the possession, Stafford connected with Puka Nacua for a touchdown to give L.A. a 14-7 lead.

Kicker Joshua Karty missed a 26-yard field goal off the right upright to end the second quarter. But the Rams started the second half with a 69-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Kupp — giving Kupp his first multi-receiving touchdown game since Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Stafford threw his fourth TD on the following drive, completing one in the back of the end zone to tight end Colby Parkinson for a 19-yard score.

It was the 17th time Stafford’s thrown at least four touchdowns in a game in his career. He last did it a few weeks ago when the Rams defeated the Vikings.

Stafford finished the game 18-of-27 for 295 yards with four TDs and no picks — good for a 142.7 passer rating.

Nacua led with seven catches for 123 yards with a touchdown. Kupp had six catches for 106 yards with two touchdowns. Kyren Williams picked up 86 yards in 15 carries.

On the other side, the Patriots had multiple opportunities deep in Los Angeles territory but ended up settling for field goals. Down 21-10 midway through the third quarter, New England had fourth-and-goal at the L.A. 2 and head coach Jerod Mayo elected to settle for a field goal. A delay of game penalty pushed the club back, which meant Joey Slye’s kick was good from 25 yards.

Then, down 29-19 in the fourth quarter, the Patriots lined up to go for it on fourth-and-1 at the L.A. 19. But Ja’Lynn Polk committed a false start penalty, inducing New England to settle for a 42-yard field goal to make the score 28-22.

The Patriots had one last opportunity for a two-minute drive. But after Maye was sacked for the third time on the day, he threw an interception to safety Kamren Kinchens that effectively ended the game.

Maye finished 30-of-40 passing for 282 yards with two touchdowns and the lone interception, though he also lost a fumble.

With the win, the Rams are now 5-5 and still in the thick of things in the NFC West. It was Sean McVay’s 75th regular-season win, which is tied for most in franchise history with the late John Robinson. Los Angeles will face Philadelphia in Week 12 on Sunday Night Football.

At 3-8, the Patriots will be on the road for a divisional matchup against the Dolphins in Week 12.