Cooper Kupp 69-yard touchdown gives Rams 21-10 lead over Patriots

  
Published November 17, 2024 02:58 PM

The Patriots had not had much success blitzing quarterback Matthew Stafford in the first half of Sunday’s matchup with the Rams.

That trend continued in a big way early in the second half.

Facing an all-out blitz, Stafford delivered a dime to Cooper Kupp over the middle of the field — and Kupp had no one in front of him, scoring a 69-yard touchdown.

Kupp’s second touchdown of the day gave Los Angeles a 21-10 lead early in the third quarter. Kupp had not recorded multiple receiving touchdowns in a game since Week 2 of the 2022 season.

It was just the second play of the drive after Kyren Williams began the half with a 1-yard run.

Stafford is now 12-of-17 passing for 222 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.