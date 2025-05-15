Colts claim DT Eric Johnson II off waivers

The Colts claimed defensive tackle Eric Johnson II off waivers, the team announced.

Indianapolis waived safety Marcel Dabo in a corresponding move, and it designated tight end Maximilian Mang as exempt/international player. Mang will not count against the Colts’ 90-player offseason roster.

The Patriots waived Johnson on Wednesday.

He returns to Indianapolis after spending last season in New England. In 2024, Johnson saw action in 11 games for the Patriots and registered 17 tackles.

The Colts made him a fifth-round pick in 2022 out of Missouri State, and he played his first two seasons in Indianapolis.

In 39 career games, Johnson has 35 tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery.

Dabo originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He spent the past three seasons on Indianapolis’ practice squad.

Dabo competed in the European League of Football as a cornerback and kick returner for the Stuttgart Surge, where he compiled 28 tackles and an interception. He was named to the 2021 ELF All-Star team and won the league’s defensive rookie of the year award.

Mang signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent on May 9. He saw action in 50 career games at Syracuse (2021-24) and totaled nine receptions for 60 yards and one touchdown.

Before getting to Syracuse, Mang played tight end and defensive end for the Berlin Rebels of the German Football League (GFL), the highest level of American football in Germany. Mang is a native of Bradenburg, Germany.