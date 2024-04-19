 Skip navigation
How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft: Date, location, time, TV channels, first-round order, and more

  
Published April 19, 2024 10:07 AM

Young prospects from all over the world are just days away from seeing their NFL dreams become a reality. The 2024 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27 in Detroit, Michigan. See below to find out how to watch the 2024 NFL Draft as well as answers to all of your frequently asked questions.

RELATED: Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft:

  • Thursday, April 25: Round 1 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Friday, April 26: Rounds 2 and 3 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4 -7 at 12:00 PM ET

RELATED: NBC Sports 2024 NFL Mock Drafts Hub: First-round predictions, trades and more

What channel is the 2024 NFL Draft on?

The 2024 NFL Draft will be available on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

Where is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place near the downtown area near Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.

How many rounds are in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will consist of seven rounds.

What is the order for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?

PickTeamNote
1Chicago Bearsvia Carolina Panthers
2Washington Commanders
3New England Patriots
4Arizona Cardinals
5Los Angeles Chargers
6New York Giants
7Tennessee Titans
8Atlanta Falcons
9Chicago Bears
10New York Jets
11Minnesota Vikings
12Denver Broncos
13Las Vegas Raiders
14New Orleans Saints
15Indianapolis Colts
16Seattle Seahawks
17Jacksonville Jaguars
18Cincinnati Bengals
19Los Angeles Rams
20Pittsburgh Steelers
21Miami Dolphins
22Philadelphia Eagles
23Houston Texansvia Cleveland Browns
24Dallas Cowboys
25Green Bay Packers
26Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27Arizona Cardinalsvia Houston Texans
28Kansas City Chiefs
29Buffalo Bills
30Detroit Lions
31San Francisco 49ers
32Baltimore Ravens