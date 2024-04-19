How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft: Date, location, time, TV channels, first-round order, and more
Published April 19, 2024 10:07 AM
Young prospects from all over the world are just days away from seeing their NFL dreams become a reality. The 2024 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27 in Detroit, Michigan. See below to find out how to watch the 2024 NFL Draft as well as answers to all of your frequently asked questions.
How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft:
- Thursday, April 25: Round 1 at 8:00 PM ET
- Friday, April 26: Rounds 2 and 3 at 7:00 PM ET
- Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4 -7 at 12:00 PM ET
What channel is the 2024 NFL Draft on?
The 2024 NFL Draft will be available on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.
Where is the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place near the downtown area near Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.
How many rounds are in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft will consist of seven rounds.
What is the order for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?
|Pick
|Team
|Note
|1
|Chicago Bears
|via Carolina Panthers
|2
|Washington Commanders
|3
|New England Patriots
|4
|Arizona Cardinals
|5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|6
|New York Giants
|7
|Tennessee Titans
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|9
|Chicago Bears
|10
|New York Jets
|11
|Minnesota Vikings
|12
|Denver Broncos
|13
|Las Vegas Raiders
|14
|New Orleans Saints
|15
|Indianapolis Colts
|16
|Seattle Seahawks
|17
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|18
|Cincinnati Bengals
|19
|Los Angeles Rams
|20
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|21
|Miami Dolphins
|22
|Philadelphia Eagles
|23
|Houston Texans
|via Cleveland Browns
|24
|Dallas Cowboys
|25
|Green Bay Packers
|26
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|27
|Arizona Cardinals
|via Houston Texans
|28
|Kansas City Chiefs
|29
|Buffalo Bills
|30
|Detroit Lions
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|32
|Baltimore Ravens