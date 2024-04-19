How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft: Date, location, time, TV channels, first-round order, and more

Young prospects from all over the world are just days away from seeing their NFL dreams become a reality. The 2024 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27 in Detroit, Michigan. See below to find out how to watch the 2024 NFL Draft as well as answers to all of your frequently asked questions.

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft:

Thursday, April 25: Round 1 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 26: Rounds 2 and 3 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 27: Rounds 4 -7 at 12:00 PM ET

What channel is the 2024 NFL Draft on?

The 2024 NFL Draft will be available on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.

Where is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place near the downtown area near Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.

Teams that Must Nail the 2024 NFL Draft:

How many rounds are in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will consist of seven rounds.

What is the order for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft?