Patriots sign London native David Olajiga

The Patriots signed first-year defensive tackle David Olajiga on Sunday, the team announced.

Olajiga, who is a London native, joins the Patriots as part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

Olajiga, 27, spent last season on the Rams’ practice squad after signing with the team out of Central Missouri. The Rams released him in May.

He began his football career in high school at The John Fisher School in London. He appeared in 32 games at Central Missouri and recorded 98 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one pass defensed, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four blocked kicks.

He transferred to Central Missouri from Butler County Community College in El Dorado, Kansas, in 2020.