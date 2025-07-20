Buccaneers agree to terms with second-round DB Benjamin Morrison

The Buccaneers agreed to terms with second-round cornerback Benjamin Morrison, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Morrison will have 96 percent of the third year of his four-year deal guaranteed, per Garafolo.

The Bucs used the 53rd overall pick on Morrison.

He appeared in 31 games for Notre Dame in his three seasons in South Bend, and he totaled 61 tackles, nine interceptions and 18 passes defensed.

He underwent hip surgery in 2024 to repair a torn labrum in his left hip, which prematurely ended his season. Morrison required surgery on his right hip in high school to repair a torn labrum.

General Manager Jason Licht previously said the team expected Morrison to be cleared for training camp.

Morrison is expected to back up Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum this season.