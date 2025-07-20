 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Buccaneers agree to terms with second-round DB Benjamin Morrison

  
Published July 20, 2025 06:56 PM

The Buccaneers agreed to terms with second-round cornerback Benjamin Morrison, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Morrison will have 96 percent of the third year of his four-year deal guaranteed, per Garafolo.

The Bucs used the 53rd overall pick on Morrison.

He appeared in 31 games for Notre Dame in his three seasons in South Bend, and he totaled 61 tackles, nine interceptions and 18 passes defensed.

He underwent hip surgery in 2024 to repair a torn labrum in his left hip, which prematurely ended his season. Morrison required surgery on his right hip in high school to repair a torn labrum.

General Manager Jason Licht previously said the team expected Morrison to be cleared for training camp.

Morrison is expected to back up Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum this season.