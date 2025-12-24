Joe Burrow is the AFC offensive player of the week for the eighth time in his career

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow rebounded in a big way in Week 16.

Burrow had one of the worst games of his career in a Week 15 loss to the Steelers that ended any playoff hopes for his team, but he was back on track against the Dolphins last Sunday. Burrow was 25-of-32 for 309 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-21 win over the Dolphins.

The game was Burrow’s fourth since returning from the toe injury that kept him out for two months of the season.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Burrow has been named the AFC offensive player of the week for the eighth time in his career. It’s the first time he’s won the award this season.