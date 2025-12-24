Jordan Love set to practice Wednesday, remains in concussion protocol

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is set to practice on Wednesday, but his status for Saturday’s game against the Ravens remains uncertain.

Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters that Love is scheduled for another practice after being listed as limited in Tuesday’s walkthrough. LaFleur added that Love remains in the concussion protocol after suffering a concussion in last Saturday’s loss to the Bears.

Malik Willis finished out that game and he was also listed as limited on Tuesday due to a right shoulder injury. Willis said after the practice that he feels he will be ready to go against Baltimore.

The Packers will issue injury designations on Thursday and a move to a full practice for Love would be a good sign for his chances of being cleared to play this week.