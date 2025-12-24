Josh Johnson will start for the Commanders on Christmas

When the NFL scheduled the Commanders to play on Christmas, the hope was that they’d be showcasing quarterback Jayden Daniels against the Cowboys.

They’ll have to settle for Josh Johnson. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed on Wednesday that Johnson will be getting the start in the first of the three games scheduled for Thursday.

Daniels was shut down for the season last week due to a left elbow injury and Marcus Mariota has been ruled out due to the hand and quad injuries he suffered in last Saturday’s loss to the Eagles. Jeff Driskel will serve as Washington’s backup quarterback.

Johnson will be making his first regular season start since he was with the Ravens in 2021. He’s started eight other NFL games, including three for Washington during the 2018 season. He also started games for the Bucs in 2009 and 2011, which makes for one of the more unusual career records in league history.

The Commanders have also ruled out linebacker Nick Bellore (concussion), defensive tackle Daron Payne (back), and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (oblique).