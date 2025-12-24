Brock Purdy named the NFC offensive player of the week

49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had a big Monday night in Week 16.

Purdy set a career high with five touchdown passes in the 49ers’ 48-27 win over the Colts. Purdy was 25-of-34 for 295 yards overall in a win that kept the 49ers alive in the race for both the NFC West and the first overall seed in the conference.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Purdy has been named the NFC’s offensive player of the week. It’s the second time he’s taken the award and the first time since the 2023 season.

Purdy missed eight games with a toe injury early in the year, but has played the last five games and helped the 49ers to wins in each of them. If they can win their final two games of the regular season, they’ll get a bye week as the top seed in the NFC postseason tournament.