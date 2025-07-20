President Trump floats tying D.C. stadium deal to Commanders name change

The distraction is working.

As a result, the man who is looking for the country to talk about anything other than something about some sort of list has turned it up a notch — to precisely where we’ve suspected it would eventually go.

Hours after insisting that the Washington Commanders (and the Cleveland Guardians) restore their Native American names, President Donald Trump has suggested that he won’t help the Commanders get a D.C. stadium deal unless they re-embrace their abandoned name.

“My statement on the Washington Redskins has totally blown up,” Trump said, “but only in a very positive way. I may put a restriction on them that if they don’t change the name back to the original ‘Washington Redskins,’ and get rid of the ridiculous moniker, ‘Washington Commanders,’ I won’t make a deal for them to build a Stadium in Washington. The Team would be much more valuable, and the Deal would be much more exciting for everyone.”

After the initial message, we contacted multiple Commanders P.R. representatives for comment. They have not yet responded. We’ll now be contacting them again.

Officially, owner Josh Harris has said he won’t be changing the name. If, however, it boils down to D.C. stadium or current name, what will Harris do?

There’s a chance we’ll eventually be finding out.