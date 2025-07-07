President Trump: “I wouldn’t have changed the name” to Commanders

In late April, President Trump addressed the question of whether the Washington Commanders should revert to the name they dropped five years ago, given that the word was (and still is) a dictionary-defined slur. Although he expressed at the time that the former name is “superior” to the current one, Trump acknowledged that the former Washington name was “a little different” from other names that have been dumped, like the Cleveland Indians did.

On Sunday, the issue emerged again. Speaking to reporters, the president provided a stronger endorsement of turning the clock back to days gone by.

“You want me to make a controversial statement?” Trump said, via Sarah Fortinsky of TheHill.com. “I would. I wouldn’t have changed the name. It just doesn’t have the same, it doesn’t have the same ring to me.”

He acknowledged that on-field success can make a new name better.

“But, you know, winning can make everything sound good,” Trump said. “So if they win, all of a sudden the Commanders sounds good, but I wouldn’t have changed the name.”

Commanders owner Josh Harris has said the old name won’t be returning. Still, his predecessor once said the prior name would “never” change. It would be a far less stunning turn for Harris to pivot back to the old name.

The prospect of a change comes at a time when the Commanders could be going to Trump to help get D.C. to get a deal done that would allow a new facility to be built at the site of RFK Stadium. Which means that, if they ultimately seek his help, they may have to do something in return.

That something could include naming the stadium after the 45th/47th president. It could mean re-naming the team. It could be both. It could be more.

It all comes down to what Trump wants in exchange for his assistance in getting D.C. to finalize the arrangement — and whether the team is willing to do it.