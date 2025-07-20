 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_nflpa_v3_250718.jpg
What’s next for NFLPA after Howell’s resignation?
nbc_pftpm_rasheerice_250718.jpg
How will NFL approach Rice sentence?
nbc_pftpm_parsons_250718.jpg
How Watt’s new deal impacts Parsons’ next contract

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

President Trump wants Commanders to “IMMEDIATELY” return to former name

  
Published July 20, 2025 11:09 AM

If Commanders owner Josh Harris has been tiptoeing toward a possible return to their abandoned name, they have officially gotten a two-handed shove.

President Donald Trump, who currently has no reason whatsoever to change the subject on any matter that possibly has had his base up in arms for over a week, posted the following message today on his social-media platform: “The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this. . . . . Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!”

He also called for the Cleveland Guardians to return to Indians. Which, frankly, is an easier argument to make, because Indians isn’t a dictionary-defined slur.

The late Charles Krauthammer, a conservative columnist, explained the situation perfectly in 2013. Times change. Words change. Things that used to be fine no longer are.

Now, there’s a movement to turn back the clock. In more ways than one.

It remains to be seen whether the Commanders will comply. Maybe an executive order is coming. Maybe there will be other ways to apply pressure to the team and/or the league.

Maybe, as we’ve predicted in the past, an eventual deal to build a new D.C. stadium will be tied to changing the name back to what it used to be.