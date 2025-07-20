President Trump wants Commanders to “IMMEDIATELY” return to former name

If Commanders owner Josh Harris has been tiptoeing toward a possible return to their abandoned name, they have officially gotten a two-handed shove.

President Donald Trump, who currently has no reason whatsoever to change the subject on any matter that possibly has had his base up in arms for over a week, posted the following message today on his social-media platform: “The Washington ‘Whatever’s’ should IMMEDIATELY change their name back to the Washington Redskins Football Team. There is a big clamoring for this. . . . . Our great Indian people, in massive numbers, want this to happen. Their heritage and prestige is systematically being taken away from them. Times are different now than they were three or four years ago. We are a Country of passion and common sense. OWNERS, GET IT DONE!!!”

He also called for the Cleveland Guardians to return to Indians. Which, frankly, is an easier argument to make, because Indians isn’t a dictionary-defined slur.

The late Charles Krauthammer, a conservative columnist, explained the situation perfectly in 2013. Times change. Words change. Things that used to be fine no longer are.

Now, there’s a movement to turn back the clock. In more ways than one.

It remains to be seen whether the Commanders will comply. Maybe an executive order is coming. Maybe there will be other ways to apply pressure to the team and/or the league.

Maybe, as we’ve predicted in the past, an eventual deal to build a new D.C. stadium will be tied to changing the name back to what it used to be.