More details on the George Karlaftis deal

The Chiefs have agreed to terms with edge rusher George Karlaftis on a four-year extension. The full details are still to be obtained. For now, here’s what we have.

The new six-year deal pays out $105.528 million, for an annual average from signing of $17.588 million from signing. The new money is $88 million over four years, for an average of $22 million.

The total injury guarantee is $61.778 million. The full guarantee at signing is $32 million.

The deal includes up to $1.25 million in incentives, per year, in 2027 through 2030.

The cap numbers look like this: $5.1 million in 2025; $15.15 million in 2026; $23 million in 2028; $25 million in 2029; and $22 million in 2030.

In three seasons, Karlaftis has appeared in 49 total regular-season games, with 44 starts. he has 24.5 regular-season sacks. He also has 8.0 sacks in 10 postseason games.