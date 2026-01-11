 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_roadteams_260109.jpg
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
nbc_pft_showmesomething_260109.jpg
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_260109.jpg
Why Eagles offense struggled this season

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dallas Goedert scores, but missed extra point leaves 49ers up 7-6 in first quarter

  
Published January 11, 2026 05:01 PM

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is known for catching passes, but he found a different way to get the ball into the end zone in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

The Eagles eschewed the tush push on a third down from the 1-yard line and instead opted to hand the ball to Goedert on an end around. He strolled into the end zone, but the Eagles are still trailing the 49ers.

Kicker Jake Elliott put the extra point off of an upright, so it’s 7-6 with 6:16 to play in the first quarter.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ran six times for 45 yards and quarterback Jalen Hurts completed all three of his throws to set up the score.