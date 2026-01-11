Dallas Goedert scores, but missed extra point leaves 49ers up 7-6 in first quarter

Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is known for catching passes, but he found a different way to get the ball into the end zone in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

The Eagles eschewed the tush push on a third down from the 1-yard line and instead opted to hand the ball to Goedert on an end around. He strolled into the end zone, but the Eagles are still trailing the 49ers.

Kicker Jake Elliott put the extra point off of an upright, so it’s 7-6 with 6:16 to play in the first quarter.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley ran six times for 45 yards and quarterback Jalen Hurts completed all three of his throws to set up the score.