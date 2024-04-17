 Skip navigation
NBC Sports 2024 NFL Mock Draft Hub: First-round predictions, trades and more

  
Published April 17, 2024 02:14 PM

The 2024 NFL Draft is nearly here. After an offseason filled with rumors, a flurry of free-agent signings and some draft pick trades, things officially get going in Detroit on Thursday, April 25. Check out our 2024 NFL Draft primer for all the information you need regarding draft order, time, location and more.

To get ready for the action, we’ve put all of our mock drafts in one place. Dive in and see where Drake Maye, Joe Alt, Marvin Harrison Jr. and other top prospects land in various mocks from throughout draft season:

Connor Rogers’ 2024 NFL mock drafts

NFL Mock Draft: If I were GM

Michael Penix Jr. selected ahead of Jayden Daniels, J.J. McCarthy

NFL Mock Draft 4.0

Trade moves J.J. McCarthy into the top five

NFL Mock Draft 3.0

Caleb Williams remains No. 1, Drake Maye heads to a new NFC East squad

NFL Mock Draft 2.0

Caleb Williams lands with the Bears, Drake Maye heads to the Giants

NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Early predictions for the 2024 NFL Draft

Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft Rankings: Top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more

Kyle Dvorchak’s 2024 NFL mock drafts

NFL Mock Draft 2.0

Vikings trade up for a quarterback

NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Williams, Daniels, Maye fly off board early

Rogers’ NFL Draft Big Board: Harrison Jr., Nabers in top five

Eric Froton’s 2024 NFL mock drafts

NFL Mock Draft 2.0 and Betting Analysis

Bears pair Williams with Odunze; Bills replace Diggs

NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Marvin Harrison Jr. headlines three WRs in top 10