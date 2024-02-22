2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Marvin Harrison Jr. headlines three WRs in top 10 for Eric Froton

The 2024 NFL Draft is just two months away and the scouting combine is around the corner, making this the perfect time to unveil my first mock draft of the season.

1. Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams, QB, USC

Rumors are swirling around what the Bears intend to do with this pick. Trade down, stick with Justin Fields at QB and reap a king’s ransom in draft capital? Or select QB Caleb Williams while trying to pry the most value they can for Fields who will be due a raise in short order for the team trading for him. I think the Bears stay and take Caleb Williams, who has far more upside as a passer than Fields and has shown the ability to make heart-stopping throws outside of structure.

2. Washington Commanders

Drake Maye, QB, UNC

The No. 2 pick is where this draft really begins with rumors arising about the Commanders possibly favoring Jayden Daniels’s dual-threat skill set over Maye. I think that would be a profound mistake. Maye is already an accomplished deep passer despite being a third-year early entry into the 2024 NFL Draft. Last year, 37.6% of Maye’s 20+ yard pass attempts (32-of-85) were graded as Big Time Throws according to PFF, an astoundingly high rate for downfield throws. I’m taking Maye and rolling with two North Carolina QBs for the Commanders.

3. New England Patriots

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

What better way to overcome the Patriots 25-year streak of striking out on first round wide receivers than to select the son of their hated #Deflategate rivals in Colts’ HOF WR Marvin Harrison Sr? If the Patriots once again ascend to the Super Bowl winning heights of their golden era with MHJ leading the way, the collective #schadenfreude of the Patriots Nation could reach previously unforeseen obnoxiousness. And that’s saying something. I just couldn’t pull the trigger on Daniels over a sure thing like Harrison Jr, though new HC Jerrod Mayo and company could certainly go in that direction.

4. Atlanta Falcons (From Arizona)

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

In this scenario, Atlanta can’t resist coming up to secure the quarterback it desperately needs, as the Falcons simply cannot afford to waste their wealth of skill position talent in Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Daniels is undeniably dynamic when pulling the ball down and using his blazing speed. However, he only chose to throw the ball 20% of the time when on the move (NFL average is 57%), somewhat using his legs as a crutch instead of distributing the ball downfield in motion. I’m concerned about the reckless manner in which he runs, increasing his chance of injury since there won’t be the sweeping run lanes to exploit in the NFL. Even still, Daniels is a very intriguing talent who finished second nationally in NFL passer rating when pressured, and is an immediate upgrade for the Falcons.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Keenan Allen is the NFL’s version of WR Methuselah and is on borrowed time, Mike Williams is potentially a preseason salary cut and Quentin Johnston underachieved in his first glimpse of NFL action. So it would make sense to me for the Chargers to go WR — however that doesn’t strike me as a move new HC Jim Harbaugh would sign off on. I’m banking on Harbaugh looking at his prize QB Justin Herbert’s injury last year, and opting to fortify the offensive line with the top all-around tackle in a very solid 2024 OT class. Current LT Rashawn Slater was one of the most versatile lineman in the country at Northwestern and could easily excel at LG or RT. Selecting Alt with this pick would give the Chargers two legitimate pillars on their offensive line to build around for the next half decade and beyond.

6. New York Giants

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

This is where things get interesting, as the NYG faithful are practically storming the gates of the Meadowlands demanding an alternative to Danny Dimes. With the J.J. McCarthy hype now reaching a fever pitch, I chose to game plan a scenario where the Giants stand pat and take the Wolverines’ national champion QB, who lost just one game over the last two seasons and led the nation with a 71.4% off-script completion rate. A WR like Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze is also a distinct possibility.

7. Tennessee Titans

Olumuyiwa Fashanu, OT, Penn State

You could make a very credible case that Fashanu is the top offensive lineman in the class, and with the Titans having uncovered a potential long-term solution in QB Will Levis, they now have the opportunity to protect their investment with a top-flight bookend. TE Brock Bowers or WR Malik Nabers would also be intriguing options if Tennessee is feeling apprehensive about third-year wideout Treylon Burks.

8. Arizona Cardinals: (From Atlanta)

Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Arizona would be immediate winners in this scenario, securing extra draft capital from Atlanta which was desperate to move up for Jayden Daniels once Marvin Harrison Jr. was selected at No. 3 to the Patriots, and still getting an elite talent in Nabers to pair with QB Kyler Murray. Arizona will likely run to the podium if MHJ is available at at No. 4 overall in April, but in this mock the Cards’ trade-back gamble pays off handsomely with Nabers falling to No. 8. This would also mark the second year in a row that Arizona used a top-four draft slot to stock their coffers with draft capital (traded back from No. 3, Texans could take Will Anderson Jr.).

9. Chicago Bears

Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

The third of the “Big-3” 2024 wideouts, Odunze is a big-play, big-game receiver who averaged 3.04 yards per route while receiving the most deep-targets in the FBS (20 receptions on 43 deep targets). The prospect of a Caleb Williams, D.J. Moore, Rome Odunze core for the Bears to build around is the type of scenario that Bears fans would be ecstatic over. They become instantly relevant in a matter of minutes if this were to happen. Godspeed Bears fans.

10. New York Jets

Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

When push comes to shove, I think the Jets opt to give Aaron Rogers a potentially game-changing weapon at TE to go with Garrett Wilson at WR and Breece Hall at RB. There is also heavy smoke that New York could opt to get Rodgers more protection heading into his sunset years and select one of the handful of upper-tier OT prospects. However, with Bowers set to potentially run a sub-4.5 40-yard dash at the combine, and the awe-inspiring highlights he’s accounted for since breaking out as a true freshman in the toughest conference in America, the Jets are going to have a hard time saying no to Bowers if he falls to them at No. 10.

11. Minnesota Vikings

Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

I’m sure the Skol faithful would prefer QB J.J. McCarthy fall to this spot, so they can begin the succession plan from current QB Kirk Cousins. However, I satiated the NYG’s desire for a Daniel Jones exit plan already, so in this scenario the Vikings take Dallas Turner, who is the most athletically gifted pass rusher from the last Alabama team of the legendary Nick Saban-era. Turner is a fluid mover who attacks OTs with zero apprehension and expects to win every engagement. He could easily be selected in the top 10, but is the first defensive player selected so far in this mock.

12. Denver Broncos

Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

I’ve seen Florida State’s Jared Verse mocked here quite often, but my personal favorite pass rusher is Latu, so I’m going to slot him to the Broncos. The UCLA havoc creator led the nation with a 13.3% pressure rate and boasts a prototypical EDGE package of athleticism, speed, power and technique. He destroyed potential first-round tackle Jordan Morgan of Arizona this year, in addition to giving the Washington tackle tandem of Roger Rosengarten and Troy Fautanu a lesson in the finer points of pass rushing back in 2022. Latu is going to make some team very happy.

13. Las Vegas Raiders

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Arnold spent 2022 in the shadow of his teammate, Kool-Aid McKinstry, but emerged as a fully-formed all around corner this year by posting 13 PBU, five interceptions and 21 stops. Arnold allowed a dirt-low 50.7 NFL passer rating when targeted, a mark that ranked fifth nationally, in addition to earning an elite 90.8 PFF run defense grade (No. 1 among Power 5 schools). He should be a fixture in the Silver and Black secondary for years to come.

14. New Orleans Saints

Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

A mountain of a man at 6’5, 332 pounds, Fuaga didn’t allow a single sack in 694 pass snaps, while earning a 90.9 PFF run block grade at right tackle for an overachieving Oregon State team. He showed out at the Senior Bowl by smothering multiple beleaguered defensive linemen and rarely gave ground, solidifying his status as a top-five tackle in a very respectable class. I could also see the Saints prioritizing Jared Verse here if they desire the power-EDGE defender over help on the offensive line.

15. Indianapolis Colts

Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

At a full-grown 6’0, 195 pounds, Mitchell thrived as the top corner in the MAC for the last two seasons, earning 92nd percentile cover grades in each. He allowed just 54 receptions on 132 targets with 27 PBU in that span and backed up that production with a lockdown Senior Bowl performance against the best 2024 prospects in the country. Indy needs a CB1 badly and could also consider Clemson speed merchant Nate Wiggins here.

16. Seattle Seahawks

Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

While Latu is a long, linear, agile EDGE player, Verse has more of a power EDGE profile with jarring hands and prodigious lower body strength that allows him to control and shed opposing tackles. His 62 pressures and 21.8% win rate both ranked second nationally, not bad for a player who started his collegiate career at Albany. Verse would be an instant plug-and-play edge setter for the Seahawks and a nice value at No. 16.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

Brian Thomas, WR, LSU

While the top-three wideouts are pretty well established at this point, the big question is who will be the fourth WR selected? I’m casting my lot on the “other” LSU star wideout, Brian Thomas, who caught 81% of his targets with a 24% deep target rate and only four receptions behind the line of scrimmage. Thomas won downfield at an astounding rate as well, reeling in 14-of-18 20+ yard targets for a 78% deep catch rate (No. 1 in FBS). Calvin Ridley is a temporary Band-Aid, while Christian Kirk is better off as a WR2. It’s time to give Trevor Lawrence a full complement of weapons, and Thomas would round out a very intriguing Jacksonville receiving room.

18. Cincinnati Bengals

J.C. Latham, OT, Alabama

The bulbous right tackle (6-6, 335 pounds) is so round he practically has his own gravitational pull, which makes it very difficult for edge rushers to triangulate around the loop. A former premium five-star recruit, Latham moves extremely well laterally for his frame and is a ruthless run blocker. He would offer a bankable, long-term solution at LT/RT for franchise QB Joe Burrow whom the Bengals cannot afford to lose to injury again.

19. Los Angeles Rams

Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

Welcome back to the first round, LA! The Rams bounced back nicely last year after cratering in 2022 following their Super Bowl run of 2021. Now, they actually have four draft picks in the first 100 picks and are looking to contend after hitting on WR Puka Nacua last year. To do that, the Rams need to find their new version of former CB1, Jalen Ramsey. DeJean missed just 3.9% of his tackle attempts while racking up 25 stops and holding opposing receivers to a 49.7 NFL passer rating. The Rams could also look at Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry at this spot, but I think it’s a CB regardless.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

The Steelers traded up for UGA OT Broderick Jones last year, and now take Mims with the 20th selection which allows Pittsburgh to move Jones back to LT in his sophomore season. With the much maligned Arthur Smith now at OC, it’s reasonable to expect a bevy of milquetoast, run-centric play calls. If that is indeed the plan, Mims is a brick wall of a human who barely budges when clashing with even the most accomplished EDGE rushers. He’s inexperienced, but I’m a huge fan of Mims’ potential and feel he could be a legitimate anchor on the right side.

21. Miami Dolphins

Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon

Perhaps no player captured the hearts and minds of the Senior Bowl attendees like JPJ did. He routinely stonewalled every IDL he tussled with and entrenched himself as the premier interior offensive lineman in the 2024 OL group. Despite serving as a rotational backup in 2022, JPJ was awarded the Rimington Trophy in his first season as a starter, which is annually given to the nation’s top center. He possesses rare coordination allowing him to reach the outside on run plays despite being a titanic 6-3, 334 pounds, which is as big as it gets for a movement-oriented position like center.

22. Philadelphia Eagles

Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Rumored to be one of the fastest players in college football, Wiggins hit 22.6 MPH this year in a game against UNC that happened to be the second fastest in-game MPH reading in FBS (No. 1 being Texas WR Xavier Worthy, 22.7 MPH). He was virtually impenetrable through his first eight games, allowing just nine completions with a long reception of 11 yards in that span, until UNC WR Devontez Walker took him deep in Week 12 for a 43-yard gain. At 6-2, 185 pounds, Wiggins has the tantalizing height and speed dimensions that teams covet and is still a ripe 20.9 years old.

23. Houston Texans

Byron Murphy, DL, Texas

Imagine trying to run up the A-gap against Texas this year with both Byron Murphy and Te’Vondre Sweat staring you down? It’s no wonder the Longhorns allowed a meager 82 rushing YPG (No. 3 in FBS), 2.9 yards per carry (No. 5) and just 9 rushing touchdowns in 14 games. The Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year, Murphy brought pressure up the middle on a down to down basis, recording a sterling 91.5 pass rush grade with 45 pressures. With franchise QB C.J. Stroud in place and Will Anderson Jr. on the edge, it’s time to reinforce the interior of their line with Murphy who can also harass QBs from the interior.

24. Dallas Cowboys

Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

Perhaps the best raw athlete of the OT class, Guyton started out as a DT at TCU before transferring to Oklahoma and channeling his freaky traits over on the offensive side of the ball. Though still wet behind the ears due to the late transition, Guyton didn’t allow a single sack and is credited with a 0.0% blown run block rate on 303 reps. With this pick, Dallas receives a dancing bear with great feet and upside from nearby Oklahoma to grow into a valued bookend.

25. Green Bay Packers

Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

The anchor LT for Washington’s Joe Moore Award winning offensive line, Troy Fautanu earned an 88th percentile pass block grade this year but also led the Huskies with seven penalties. I had spoken with former Washington LT/LG Jaxson Kirkland at the Shrine Bowl last year who specifically cited Fautanu as being an incredible LT who was coming into his own and had first-round caliber talent. Real knows real, and here we sit a year later with Fautanu being mocked 25th overall to be Jordan Love’s new sentinel.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

Truly one of the most feared and productive college pass rushers over the last two seasons, Trice led the nation with 150 total pressures while being awarded 91st percentile PFF rush grades in each campaign. A full-sized EDGE who is billed at 6-4, 274 pounds, Trice doesn’t move with the fluidity of the elite edge rushers, but he is plenty strong enough to set the edge, has vice grips for hands and a diverse array of moves to draw from on the rush. This pick would pair Trice with another Washington EDGE player, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and give the Bucs’ pass rush a shot in the arm.

27. Arizona Cardinals

Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

This is Arizona’s second pick of the round, and is the one they acquired from the Texans in exchange for moving down from No. 3 in 2023. Having already banked even more draft capital by moving down from No. 4 to No. 8 in this mock, the Cardinals take the value that falls to them by selecting the preseason CB1 in Kool-Aid McKinstry. Though his PBU output decreased from 16-to-4, McKinstry only had 39 passes thrown his way this year as opposed to 80 in 2022, as teams looked away from him. At 6-1, 195 pounds, Kool-Aid has the size and pedigree to match up with the loaded NFC West wide receiver units.

28. Buffalo Bills

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

At the NFL Scouting Combine last March, I asked current Packers WR Jayden Reed who was going to be the next great Michigan State WR. He snap-answered “Oh that’s easy, Keon Coleman!” From there he transferred over to FSU and captivated the CFB nation making breathtaking catches for the undefeated Noles. Skeptics point to his tendency to be in contested-catch situations (30 contested in 87 targets) as evidence that he won’t be able to separate in the NFL. However, Coleman flashed premium athleticism at 6-4, 215 pounds and can win at all three levels. A pairing of Josh Allen and Keon Coleman could be magic.

29. Detroit Lions

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

A former non-descript three-star recruit, Rakestraw Jr. is a smooth operator with reflexive hips who is usually in-phase with his coverage assignment. He was a little banged up this year, which limited him to nine games, but it should be noted that Rakestraw Jr. allowed a 64.3% completion rate for 197 yards in that time frame. Detroit continues to build up its team to contend, and Rakestraw Jr. gives the Lions another talented defensive player to build up their contending roster with.

30. Baltimore Ravens

Chop Robinson, DE, Penn State

One of the most proven pass rushers in the nation, Chop transferred from Maryland to Penn State and proceeded to record back-to-back seasons with 93rd percentile pass-rush grades. Known for his speed around the edge, Robinson has run a sub-4.5 40-yard dash and is rumored to have run one of the fastest shuttles in the PSU camp. With Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo getting closer to their fourth year options, Robinson gives the Ravens a high-upside succession plan on the edge.

31. San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

A fifth-year LT who turned his fortunes around when HC Jedd Fisch arrived at Arizona, Morgan has steadily improved his play each year culminating with an excellent 87th percentile pass block grade this year. He could conceivably start right away at right tackle until LT Trent Williams is ready to hang up his cleats.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

Space-creator extraordinaire Ladd McConkey proved that the hype was real at the Senior Bowl, snapping off crisp routes and expertly manipulating defenders throughout practices. It was a continuation of the abuse McConkey heaped upon SEC corners when he exploded for 3.26 yards per route and a 30% broken tackle rate in 2023. Ladd would give QB Patrick Mahomes another much-needed weapon to utilize as Travis Kelce ages out of the league.