Colts activate LB Jaylon Carlies, elevate K Blake Grupe

The Colts announced a handful of roster moves ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

They have activated linebacker Jaylon Carlies from injured reserve, and they have also elevated kicker Blake Grupe and defensive tackle Chris Wormley to the active roster from the practice squad.

Carlies has been on injured reserve all season due to an ankle injury he suffered late in training camp. The 2024 fifth-round pick had 36 tackles, a sack and a pass defensed while starting six of the 10 games he played as a rookie.

Grupe will replace Michael Badgley, who was released after last Sunday’s loss to the Texans. Grupe kicked for the Saints in their first 11 games, but was bounced off their roster after missing two field goals in a loss to the Falcons.

Wormley gives the team more depth after they ruled Tyquan Lewis out with an ankle injury on Saturday.