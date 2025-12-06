 Skip navigation
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
Pickens 'seemed a little disengaged' against Lions

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Chiefs sign S Mike Edwards to 53-man roster

  
Published December 6, 2025 03:21 PM

Safety Mike Edwards is back on the active roster for Kansas City’s game against the Texans.

The Chiefs announced that they have signed Edwards off of their practice squad on Saturday. Edwards was a starter for the team during the 2023 season and returned as a free agent this spring. He signed to the practice squad in August and made his first appearance of the season against the Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

Edwards played for the Bills and Buccaneers last season. He had 51 tackles, an interception, two fumble recoveries, and a sack for the Chiefs in the 2023 regular season and then added 12 tackles and an interception en route to a Super Bowl title.

The Chiefs elevated guard C.J. Hanson from the practice squad and placed safety Christian Roland-Wallace on injured reserve. Running back Dameon Pierce was not elevated, so he will not play against his former team on Sunday.