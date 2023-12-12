2024 NFL Draft: First-Round Order, Location, Date, Mock Drafts, History and More
The NFL playoffs are on the horizon and College Bowl season is around the corner, which means the 2024 NFL Draft is only months away.
While the draft order won’t be decided until a Super Bowl champion is crowned, here is everything you need to know about the event in April:
When is the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25 and goes through Saturday, April 27.
Where is the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit in the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.
Who is eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft?
According to NFL.com:
“To be eligible for the draft, players must have been out of high school for at least three years and must have used up their college eligibility before the start of the next college football season. Underclassmen and players who have graduated before using all their college eligibility may request the league’s approval to enter the draft early.
Players are draft-eligible only in the year after the end of their college eligibility.
Before the draft, NFL Player Personnel staff members confirm the eligibility of draft prospects; that means researching the college backgrounds of approximately 3,000 college players each year.”
How is the draft order determined?
Every year, the team that finishes the regular season with the worst record receives the No. 1 overall pick, the team with the second-worst record, receives the No. 2 overall pick and so on.
As long as there are no trades (which there usually are), each of the seven rounds starts with the team that finished with the worst record and culminates with the Super Bowl champs.
What is the order for the 2024 NFL Draft?
Here is the first-round order heading into Week 15:
|Pick
|Team
|Note
|1
|Chicago Bears
|via Carolina Panthers
|2
|New England Patriots
|3
|Arizona Cardinals
|4
|Washington Commanders
|5
|Chicago Bears
|6
|Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|New York Jets
|8
|New York Giants
|9
|Tennessee Titans
|10
|Los Angeles Chargers
|11
|Atlanta Falcons
|12
|New Orleans Saints
|13
|Seattle Seahawks
|14
|Los Angeles Rams
|15
|Denver Broncos
|16
|Arizona Cardinals
|via Houston Texans
|17
|Buffalo Bills
|18
|Cincinnati Bengals
|19
|Green Bay Packers
|20
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|21
|Indianapolis Colts
|22
|Minnesota Vikings
|23
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|24
|Houston Texans
|via Cleveland Browns
|25
|Kansas City Chiefs
|26
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|27
|Detroit Lions
|28
|Philadelphia Eagles
|29
|Miami Dolphins
|30
|Dallas Cowboys
|31
|San Francisco 49ers
|32
|Baltimore Ravens
How many rounds are in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The 2024 NFL Draft will consist of seven rounds.
How many picks are in the 2024 NFL Draft?
There will be a total of 256 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Has the No. 1 overall pick ever been traded?
The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft has been traded 14 times, including twice in 1984.
1967: Colts acquired it from Saints; drafted DT Bubba Smith
1968: Vikings acquired it from Giants; drafted OT Ron Yary
1974: Cowboys acquired it from Oilers; drafted DE Ed Jones
1975: Falcons acquired it from Colts; drafted QB Steve Bartkowski
1978: Oilers acquired it from Bucs; drafted RB Earl Campbell
1984: Patriots acquired it from Bengals (which got it from Bucs); drafted WR Irving Fryar
1990: Colts acquired it from Falcons; drafted QB Jeff George
1991: Cowboys acquired it from Patriots; drafted DT Russell Maryland
1995: Bengals acquired it from Panthers; drafted RB Ki-Jana Carter
1997: Rams acquired it from Jets; drafted OT Orlando Pace
2001: Falcons acquired it from Chargers; drafted QB Michael Vick
2016: Rams acquired it from Titans; drafted QB Jared Goff
2023: Panthers acquired it from Bears; drafted QB Bryce Young
Has a team ever drafted first overall in back-to-back years?
A team has drafted first overall in back-to-back years seven times. The Cleveland Browns have done it twice (1999-00 and 2017-18).
While the Carolina Panthers are in the running to accomplish this feat after selecting Alabama QB Bryce Young first overall in 2023, they do not own the rights to their first-round pick this year. It was part of a package traded to the Chicago Bears in order to move up to select Young.
1936-37 Philadelphia Eagles
Jay Berwanger, HB, Chicago
Sam Francis, FB, Nebraska
1939-40 Chicago Cardinals
Ki Aldrich, C, TCU
George Cafego, HB, Tennessee
1976-77 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Lee Roy Simon, DE, Oklahoma
Ricky Bell, HB, USC
1994-95 Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Wilkinson, DT, Ohio State
Ki-Jana Carter, RB, Penn State
1999-00 Cleveland Browns
Tim Couch, QB, Kentucky
Courtney Brown, DE, Penn State
2017-18 Cleveland Browns
Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
2021-22 Jacksonville Jaguars
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Travon Walker, DE, Georgia
Who are the top QB prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Connor Rogers has three QBs being selected in the first round of his most recent mock draft:
Caleb Williams, USC
Drake Maye, North Carolina
Michael Penix, Washington
Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?
We will not know until April 25, 2024.