2024 NFL Draft: First-Round Order, Location, Date, Mock Drafts, History and More

The NFL playoffs are on the horizon and College Bowl season is around the corner, which means the 2024 NFL Draft is only months away.

While the draft order won’t be decided until a Super Bowl champion is crowned, here is everything you need to know about the event in April:

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 25 and goes through Saturday, April 27.

Where is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place in Detroit in the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza.

Who is eligible for the 2024 NFL Draft?

According to NFL.com:

“To be eligible for the draft, players must have been out of high school for at least three years and must have used up their college eligibility before the start of the next college football season. Underclassmen and players who have graduated before using all their college eligibility may request the league’s approval to enter the draft early.

Players are draft-eligible only in the year after the end of their college eligibility.

Before the draft, NFL Player Personnel staff members confirm the eligibility of draft prospects; that means researching the college backgrounds of approximately 3,000 college players each year.”

How is the draft order determined?

Every year, the team that finishes the regular season with the worst record receives the No. 1 overall pick, the team with the second-worst record, receives the No. 2 overall pick and so on.

As long as there are no trades (which there usually are), each of the seven rounds starts with the team that finished with the worst record and culminates with the Super Bowl champs.

What is the order for the 2024 NFL Draft?

Here is the first-round order heading into Week 15:



Pick Team Note 1 Chicago Bears via Carolina Panthers 2 New England Patriots 3 Arizona Cardinals 4 Washington Commanders 5 Chicago Bears 6 Las Vegas Raiders 7 New York Jets 8 New York Giants 9 Tennessee Titans 10 Los Angeles Chargers 11 Atlanta Falcons 12 New Orleans Saints 13 Seattle Seahawks 14 Los Angeles Rams 15 Denver Broncos 16 Arizona Cardinals via Houston Texans 17 Buffalo Bills 18 Cincinnati Bengals 19 Green Bay Packers 20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 21 Indianapolis Colts 22 Minnesota Vikings 23 Pittsburgh Steelers 24 Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns 25 Kansas City Chiefs 26 Jacksonville Jaguars 27 Detroit Lions 28 Philadelphia Eagles 29 Miami Dolphins 30 Dallas Cowboys 31 San Francisco 49ers 32 Baltimore Ravens

How many rounds are in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 NFL Draft will consist of seven rounds.

How many picks are in the 2024 NFL Draft?

There will be a total of 256 players selected in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Has the No. 1 overall pick ever been traded?

The No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft has been traded 14 times, including twice in 1984.

1967: Colts acquired it from Saints; drafted DT Bubba Smith

1968: Vikings acquired it from Giants; drafted OT Ron Yary

1974: Cowboys acquired it from Oilers; drafted DE Ed Jones

1975: Falcons acquired it from Colts; drafted QB Steve Bartkowski

1978: Oilers acquired it from Bucs; drafted RB Earl Campbell

1984: Patriots acquired it from Bengals (which got it from Bucs); drafted WR Irving Fryar

1990: Colts acquired it from Falcons; drafted QB Jeff George

1991: Cowboys acquired it from Patriots; drafted DT Russell Maryland

1995: Bengals acquired it from Panthers; drafted RB Ki-Jana Carter

1997: Rams acquired it from Jets; drafted OT Orlando Pace

2001: Falcons acquired it from Chargers; drafted QB Michael Vick

2016: Rams acquired it from Titans; drafted QB Jared Goff

2023: Panthers acquired it from Bears; drafted QB Bryce Young

RELATED: 2024 NFL Draft: Ranking the Tanking Based on Over/Under Win Totals

Has a team ever drafted first overall in back-to-back years?

A team has drafted first overall in back-to-back years seven times. The Cleveland Browns have done it twice (1999-00 and 2017-18).

While the Carolina Panthers are in the running to accomplish this feat after selecting Alabama QB Bryce Young first overall in 2023, they do not own the rights to their first-round pick this year. It was part of a package traded to the Chicago Bears in order to move up to select Young.

1936-37 Philadelphia Eagles

Jay Berwanger, HB, Chicago

Sam Francis, FB, Nebraska

1939-40 Chicago Cardinals

Ki Aldrich, C, TCU

George Cafego, HB, Tennessee

1976-77 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lee Roy Simon, DE, Oklahoma

Ricky Bell, HB, USC

1994-95 Cincinnati Bengals

Dan Wilkinson, DT, Ohio State

Ki-Jana Carter, RB, Penn State

1999-00 Cleveland Browns

Tim Couch, QB, Kentucky

Courtney Brown, DE, Penn State

2017-18 Cleveland Browns

Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

2021-22 Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Who are the top QB prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Connor Rogers has three QBs being selected in the first round of his most recent mock draft:

Caleb Williams, USC

Drake Maye, North Carolina

Michael Penix, Washington

RELATED: 2024 NFL Mock Draft 2.0: QBs Caleb Williams, Drake Maye at the top

Who will be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

We will not know until April 25, 2024.