Noah Fant is expected to sign with Bengals

  
Published July 31, 2025 09:22 AM

Noah Fant has found a new home.

According to multiple reports, the free-agent tight end is expected to sign with the Bengals.

Terms of the deal were not immediately disclosed.

Fant, a Broncos first-round pick in 2019, had spent the last three seasons with the Seahawks. Last year, Fant caught 48 passes for 500 yards with one touchdown.

Seattle released Fant earlier this month. He had free-agent visits with the Bengals, Saints, and Dolphins before now ultimately choosing Cincinnati.

Fant joins a tight ends room that includes Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Tanner McLachlan, Tanner Hudson, Kole Taylor, and Cam Grandy.