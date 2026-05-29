Get ready for the “100 DAYS TO FOOTBALL!” tweets

It’s coming, in only three days.

Starting Monday, each of the various 32 NFL teams — along with plenty of other NFL-affiliated social-media accounts — will remind the world that only 100 days remain before the start of the 2026 regular season.

We’re all aware of the calendar, as well as the basic mechanics of the passage of time. The whole “100 DAYS!” thing has become a pet peeve (an admittedly unreasonable one) for me because there are 100 days to fully embrace and enjoy before football season returns.

It’s summertime (unofficially). Enjoy it. Live it. Relish it.

Some things don’t need a countdown clock. Will it be great when football is back? Yes. It will also be great until football is back.

Look, most of this is tongue-in-cheek. But there’s a simple point to make, one that becomes more simple the older I get.

Many years ago, my mother told me not to wish time away. Once it’s gone, it ain’t ever coming back.

Football will be there when summer ends. Like it is every year. Which actually makes it easier to tolerate the otherwise blah months before the holiday season gets rolling.

Until football season starts, the good months have arrived. Slow down. Smell the roses. Build a Lego set. Read a book. Watch the World Cup. See a movie.

Do all the stuff now that you won’t have the time or desire to do once football returns. Because it will. And, when it does, it will carry us all the way through to February.