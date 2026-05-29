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Patriots G Mike Onwenu agrees to pay cut for 2026 season

  
Published May 29, 2026 09:53 AM

Patriots right guard Mike Onwenu has agreed to a revised contract for the 2026 season.

According to multiple reports, Onwenu will now make $10 million in the final year of his three-year deal with the team. That’s a cut of $7.5 million from his original compensation and the payout will now be fully guaranteed.

Onwenu has started every game for the Patriots over the last two seasons and 66 of the team’s last 68 regular season contests. The 2020 sixth-round pick has made 98 career appearances for New England.

The move also creates $7.5 million in cap space for the Patriots. That could go toward another move like the long-rumored trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown, but the Patriots were already well under the cap before the move.