49ers DT Osa Odighizuwa has game vs. Cowboys on his dartboard

Osa Odighizuwa was drafted by the Cowboys in 2021. The defensive tackle re-signed with them in 2025 despite a higher offer from the Commanders as one of the top free agents.

All for the Cowboys to trade him to the 49ers this offseason.

His new team plays his old team this season, and Odighizuwa is very much looking forward to the meeting.

“It’s the game that you got a picture on the dartboard, and you’re throwing a knife at the picture,” Odighizuwa said recently on The Richard Sherman Podcast, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Now, I just take down the picture and I put up the other picture, and I’m on the other side of it, but the energy is exactly the same.”

Odighizuwa became expendable after the Cowboys traded for Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams. The 49ers sent a third-round pick to Dallas for him.

“I’m definitely happy to be [with the 49ers],” Odighizuwa said. “It’s a great organization from top to bottom. I feel like it’s definitely just a winning mentality over here, so it’s definitely cool to be a part of that and go from one good organization to another one, and just being in a great space.”

Odighizuwa recorded 216 tackles, 81 quarterback hits, 34 tackles for loss and 17 sacks in his five seasons with the Cowboys. He expects more. He will make his return to AT&T Stadium on Nov. 15.

“For the past five years, I haven’t scratched the surface of the player that I am,” Odighizuwa said. “It hasn’t been put on full display, so I just plan on putting that on display.”