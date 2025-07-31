 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_schneider_250731.jpg
Schneider's extension through 2031 speaks volumes
nbc_pft_deionupperroom_250731.jpg
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders' HOF 'Upper Room' members
nbc_pft_camward_250731.jpg
Ward calls the Titans' offense 'very mid'

Patriots activate Mack Hollins from physically unable to perform list

  
Published July 31, 2025 09:47 AM

Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins is cleared to practice.

Hollins is being activated off the physically unable to perform list, according to NFL Network.

The Patriots have not disclosed the nature of the injury that put Hollins on PUP, but he can now fully participate in training camp.

Hollins signed a two-year contract with the Patriots in March after playing all 17 games for the Bills last year and catching 31 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns. He has previously played for the Falcons, Raiders, Dolphins and Eagles.