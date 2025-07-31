 Skip navigation
Falcons first-rounder Jalon Walker dealing with a hamstring injury

  
Published July 31, 2025 09:27 AM

Falcons first-round pick Jalon Walker is dealing with his first NFL injury.

Walker has been sidelined by a hamstring injury this week that head coach Raheem Morris called minor in a Thursday press conference. Walker has missed practice a couple of days this week and Morris said that the edge rusher will do some individual and rehab work as the team takes a cautious approach to bringing him back to full speed.

“He’s wearing me out trying to get out there and practice,” Morris said. “I love that about him.”

The Falcons are counting on Walker and fellow first-rounder James Pearce to juice up their pass rush, so they’ll likely take as much time as needed to be sure Walker is fully healed before giving him the practice return he’s pushing for this week.