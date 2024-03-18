Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more

The 2024 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27 in Detroit, Michigan. Click here for the full first-round draft order to find out when your team is picking.

Ahead of this year’s draft, Chris Simms has already started analyzing the top prospects by position on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. So far, Simms has revealed his highly anticipated list of top 5 quarterback prospects and wide receivers. See below to find out who made the top 5 for each position and check back for updates!

Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft Position Rankings:

Simms' '24 draft rankings: Top six QB prospects Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class and breaks them into different tiers, from Caleb Williams to Drake Maye and more.

Tier One — A Class of His Own

1. Caleb Williams, USC

Tier Two — In Other Years

2. Jayden Daniels, LSU

Tier Three — Franchise Starting QB

3. Bo Nix, Oregon

4. Michael Penix Jr., Washington

5. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Tier Four — Talented Project

6. Drake Maye, UNC

Tier One — Explosive WR1

1. Malik Nabers, LSU

2. Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Tier Two — No Bust, NFL Ready

3. Marvin Harrison Jr., OSU

Tier Three — High-End Skill Sets

4. Rome Odunze, Washington

5. Roman Wilson, Michigan

Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft CB, OL, EDGE, DT, TE, RB, LB, S Rankings: Coming soon

How can I watch the 2024 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m. ET.

