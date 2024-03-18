 Skip navigation
Chris Simms' 2024 NFL Draft Position Rankings: The top QBs, WRs, RBs, and more

  • By
  • NBCSports.com Staff,
  • By
  NBCSports.com Staff
  
Published March 18, 2024 03:01 PM

The 2024 NFL Draft takes place on Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27 in Detroit, Michigan. Click here for the full first-round draft order to find out when your team is picking.

Ahead of this year’s draft, Chris Simms has already started analyzing the top prospects by position on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast. So far, Simms has revealed his highly anticipated list of top 5 quarterback prospects and wide receivers. See below to find out who made the top 5 for each position and check back for updates!

Be sure to subscribe to Chris Simms Unbuttoned for more on the 2024 NFL Draft as well as an unfiltered look at the NFL, featuring player access, unabashed opinion, X&O film breakdown and stories from a life in and around football.

RELATED: When is the 2024 NFL Draft? Date, start time, location, Round 1 order

Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft Position Rankings:

Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft QB Rankings:
Simms' '24 draft rankings: Top six QB prospects
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft class and breaks them into different tiers, from Caleb Williams to Drake Maye and more.

Tier One — A Class of His Own

1. Caleb Williams, USC

Tier Two — In Other Years

2. Jayden Daniels, LSU

Tier Three — Franchise Starting QB

3. Bo Nix, Oregon
4. Michael Penix Jr., Washington
5. J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

Tier Four — Talented Project

6. Drake Maye, UNC

Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft WR Rankings:
Tier One — Explosive WR1

1. Malik Nabers, LSU
2. Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Tier Two — No Bust, NFL Ready

3. Marvin Harrison Jr., OSU

Tier Three — High-End Skill Sets

4. Rome Odunze, Washington
5. Roman Wilson, Michigan

Chris Simms’ 2024 NFL Draft CB, OL, EDGE, DT, TE, RB, LB, S Rankings: Coming soon

How can I watch the 2024 NFL Draft live?

ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will air all seven rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will commence Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET, with Saturday’s final rounds at 12 p.m. ET.

Follow along with ProFootballTalk for the latest news, storylines and updates surrounding the 2024 NFL Season and be sure to subscribe to NFL on NBC on YouTube!