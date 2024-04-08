Watch Now
Simms' DT draft rankings: No. 1 Byron Murphy II
Chris Simms explains why Byron Murphy II has all the tools to thrive at the NFL level, making the Texas product the No. 1 player on his DT NFL draft board.
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 4 Jer’Zhan Newton
Chris Simms breaks down the game of Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton, explaining why the Illinois product is a solid prospect but not in the "elite" tier of 2024 DTs.
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 5 Ruke Orhorhoro
Chris Simms analyzes the game of Clemson's Ruke Orhorhoro, explaining what makes him an intriguing defensive tackle prospect.
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 2 Darius Robinson
Darius Robinson out of Missouri is Chris Simms' No. 2 DT in the 2024 NFL Draft class, due to his versatility and physicality.
Simms’ DT draft rankings: No. 3 DeWayne Carter
Chris Simms breaks down why DeWayne Carter's explosiveness makes him a top DT prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Film breakdown: Nix, Simms review USC tape
Bo Nix and Chris Simms analyze the Oregon quarterback's 2023 game film against USC, discussing his progressions, his throwing mechanics and how he breaks down the defense.
Inside Nix’s decision to transfer to Oregon
Bo Nix sits down with Chris Simms to discuss following in his father's footsteps by playing at Auburn before ultimately deciding to transfer to Oregon.
Oregon QB Nix talent ‘formed’ by dad’s coaching
Chris Simms is joined by Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, where Nix looks back on his childhood being coached and trained by his father.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five OT prospects
Chris Simms reveals his two tiers for offensive tackles in the 2024 NFL Draft, with Alabama's JC Latham and Notre Dame's Joe Alt in top grouping.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five iOL prospects
Chris Simms reveals his three interior offensive line tiers for the 2024 NFL Draft, led by Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga in a tier of his own.
Simms’ iOL draft rankings: No. 2 Troy Fautanu
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed how Washington's Troy Fautanu has position flexibility and why his elite speed landed him No. 2 on the interior offensive line draft rankings.
Simms’ iOL draft rankings: No. 1 Taliese Fuaga
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Taliese Fuaga is "without question" the No. 1 interior offensive linemen on his board ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.