Simms' iOL draft rankings: No. 1 Taliese Fuaga
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Taliese Fuaga is "without question" the No. 1 interior offensive linemen on his board ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Simms’ iOL draft rankings: No. 2 Troy Fautanu
Chris Simms tells Ahmed Fareed how Washington's Troy Fautanu has position flexibility and why his elite speed landed him No. 2 on the interior offensive line draft rankings.
Simms’ OT draft rankings: No. 1 JC Latham
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why JC Latham is the clear-cut No. 1 OT on his board ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Simms’ OT draft rankings: No. 2 Joe Alt
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Joe Alt is the "safest pick" with the most consistent film at OT, landing him No. 2 in his 2024 NFL Draft offensive tackle rankings.
Diggs can be Stroud’s go-to WR in Houston
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed shed light on how Stefon Diggs could be a valuable asset for C.J. Stroud, given reports the Bills are trading the WR to the Texans.
Assessing bust potential in EDGE draft class
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack this year's NFL Draft EDGE class, including which players might not translate to the NFL level, Dallas Turner's potential and more.
Maye’s draft stock down, Penix’s up after pro days
Chris Simms shares his reactions to the pro days for three of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft: Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr. and Jayden Daniels.
Does Mitchell deserve top CB ranking over Wiggins?
Devin McCourty joins the show to debate Chris Simms' cornerback rankings, including Simms' decision to rate Nate Wiggins as his No. 2 CB behind Quinyon Mitchell.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top four EDGE prospects
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top EDGE prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft class and breaks them into two tiers, from Dallas Turner to Chop Robinson and more.
Odds for first defender selected in 2024 NFL Draft
From Dallas Turner to Quinyon Mitchell, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for the first defender to be off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 3 Jared Verse
Despite being a tier below this year's top EDGE prospects, Chris Simms fully believes Jared Verse's pass-rush capabilities will make him a first-round pick and day-one NFL starter in the NFL.
Simms’ EDGE draft rankings: No. 4 Chop Robinson
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Penn State's Chop Robinson's unique speed and explosion have earned him the No. 4 spot on Simms' draft rankings list of edge rushers.