Simms' WR draft rankings: No. 2 Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Brian Thomas Jr. comes in at No. 2 in Tier One “Explosive WR1” of his 2024 NFL Draft rankings.
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 4 Rome Odunze
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Rome Odunze comes in at No. 4 in Tier Three “High-End Skill Sets” of his 2024 NFL Draft rankings.
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 3 Marvin Harrison Jr
Chris Simms explains why he has consensus No. 1 wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. third in his draft rankings.
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 1 Malik Nabers
Chris Simms sees shades of Ja'Marr Chase and DJ Moore in Malik Nabers, and he sees no weaknesses in the LSU star's game, which is why he tops Simms' WR rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft.
NFL RB carousel: Barkley, Jacobs, Henry, Pollard
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers assess the fallout from running back signings around the NFL, including Saquon Barkley to Philadelphia, Josh Jacobs to Green Bay, Derrick Henry to Baltimore and more.
Simms: Don’t buy into ‘narrative’ around Cousins
Chris Simms explains why Kirk Cousins is a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons despite the prime time record that has followed the four-time Pro Bowler throughout his NFL career.
Simms doesn’t envision NYG drafting a QB at No. 6
Chris Simms examines the "great value" the Giants got with OL Jermaine Eluemunor and their trade for Brian Burns before looking ahead to whether GM Joe Schoen will target a QB with the No. 6 overall pick.
Eagles are off to an ‘incredible’ start in 2024
Chris Simms discusses the Philadelphia Eagles' reported free agency moves, including the additions of Saquon Barkley, Bryce Huff and C.J. Gardner-Johnson as the team continues to gather a "never-ending supply of assets."
Barkley reportedly joining Eagles in ‘scary’ move
Chris Simms shares his instant reactions to Saquon Barkley's reported three-year, $37 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cousins agrees to four-year deal with the Falcons
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack breaking news that Kirk Cousins is heading to Atlanta on a four-year deal, question how much money convinced him to make the move and assess what this means for Justin Jefferson.
Colts reportedly keeping WR Pittman ‘a no brainer’
Chris Simms shares why the Indianapolis Colts reportedly extending WR Michael Pittman Jr. is a "no brainer" while bringing consistency to the offense as the team's No. 1 receiver.
Reports: Rams sign G Jackson, TE Parkinson
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack the Rams reportedly signing guard Jonah Jackson and TE Colby Parkinson to three-year deals, and what the signings say about Sean McVay's maturing leadership.