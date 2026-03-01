Philon’s late jumper leads No. 17 Alabama over No. 22 Tennessee 71-69

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_hunterlawrence_260223_2.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 8 450 Main Event Live Updates: Ken Roczen gets the holeshot
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 250 Seth Hammaker 02.jpg
Seth Hammaker overcomes qualification accident to win Daytona Supercross 250
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at West Virginia
Huff, Lorient lead West Virginia past No. 19 BYU, 79-71

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_vpcota_260228.jpg
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at COTA
nbc_horse_fountainyouth_260228_2.jpg
Commandment battles for Fountain of Youth win
nbc_pga_smothermanpresser_260228.jpg
Smotherman: Cognizant Classic is ‘fun challenge’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_smx_hunterlawrence_260223_2.jpg
2026 SuperMotocross Round 8 450 Main Event Live Updates: Ken Roczen gets the holeshot
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 07 Arlington 250 Seth Hammaker 02.jpg
Seth Hammaker overcomes qualification accident to win Daytona Supercross 250
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Basketball: Brigham Young at West Virginia
Huff, Lorient lead West Virginia past No. 19 BYU, 79-71

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_vpcota_260228.jpg
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at COTA
nbc_horse_fountainyouth_260228_2.jpg
Commandment battles for Fountain of Youth win
nbc_pga_smothermanpresser_260228.jpg
Smotherman: Cognizant Classic is ‘fun challenge’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Philon’s late jumper leads No. 17 Alabama over No. 22 Tennessee 71-69

  
Published February 28, 2026 09:13 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Labaron Philon Jr. hit a jumper with 22.8 seconds left to lead No. 17 Alabama to a 71-69 win over No. 22 Tennessee on Saturday night.

Latrell Wrightsell scored 25 points to lead the Crimson Tide (22-7, 12-4 Southeastern Conference), and Philon came off the bench to score 15 of his 23 points in the second half. Aden Holloway added 12.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie scored 26 points and had eight steals and seven assists to lead the Volunteers (20-9, 10-6), who lost their fourth SEC game after having a double-digit first-half lead.

J.P. Estrella had 12 points and Jaylen Carey had 10 points and nine rebounds.

The Vols missed three shots within five feet of the basket in the final seconds.

Tennessee freshman Nate Ament sustained what appeared to be a right knee injury. With 7:42 left in the first half, he became tangled in a scrum of players and his knee bent awkwardly. He went to the locker room under his own power. Ament started the second half, scored his only basket, but left for good with 17:53 to play.

Gillespie scored 15 first-half points and Tennessee led at the break, 40-28.

Alabama freshman Amari Allen missed Tennessee’s win over Alabama in late January with a groin injury. He shot 6 of 7 from beyond the 3-point line in Wednesday’s win over Mississippi State but had just two points against the Vols.

Philon missed the Mississippi State game with an undisclosed injury.

Up next

Alabama: The Crimson Tide play at Georgia on Tuesday night.

Tennessee: The Vols visit South Carolina on Tuesday night.