 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Simms' WR draft rankings: No. 5 Roman Wilson

March 18, 2024 01:11 PM
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed how Roman Wilson landed No. 5 in Tier Three “High-End Skill Sets” in his 2024 NFL Draft rankings.
Up Next
nbc_simms_wrcomp_240318.jpg
14:55
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five WR prospects
Now Playing
nbc_simms_romeodunze_240318.jpg
9:41
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 4 Rome Odunze
Now Playing
nbc_simms_harrisonjr_240318.jpg
14:31
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 3 Marvin Harrison Jr
Now Playing
nbc_simms_maliknabers_240318.jpg
11:33
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 1 Malik Nabers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_brianthomasjr_240318.jpg
13:30
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 2 Brian Thomas Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_pft_qbdraftbustv2_240318.jpg
8:32
Top QBs to dysfunctional teams limits development
Now Playing
nbc_pft_steelersfieldsv2_240318.jpg
13:00
Fields will fit the Steelers’ style of play
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kenny_240318v2.jpg
24:01
Pickett ‘wasn’t giving anyone hope’ in Pittsburgh
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgerspolitics_240318.jpg
1:46
Rodgers reportedly won’t be RFK Jr.’s running mate
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aarondonald_240318.jpg
11:40
Florio could see Donald leaving the door open
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetssmith_240318.jpg
3:06
Smith agrees to one-year deal with the Jets
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stefon_240318.jpg
2:50
‘Keep an eye’ on potential post-draft Diggs trade
Now Playing