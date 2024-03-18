Watch Now
Simms' WR draft rankings: No. 5 Roman Wilson
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed how Roman Wilson landed No. 5 in Tier Three “High-End Skill Sets” in his 2024 NFL Draft rankings.
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five WR prospects
Chris Simms reveals his rankings for the top wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft class and breaks them into three different tiers, from Malik Nabers to Marvin Harrison Jr. and more.
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 4 Rome Odunze
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Rome Odunze comes in at No. 4 in Tier Three “High-End Skill Sets” of his 2024 NFL Draft rankings.
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 3 Marvin Harrison Jr
Chris Simms explains why he has consensus No. 1 wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. third in his draft rankings.
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 1 Malik Nabers
Chris Simms sees shades of Ja'Marr Chase and DJ Moore in Malik Nabers, and he sees no weaknesses in the LSU star's game, which is why he tops Simms' WR rankings for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 2 Brian Thomas Jr.
Chris Simms explains to Ahmed Fareed why Brian Thomas Jr. comes in at No. 2 in Tier One “Explosive WR1” of his 2024 NFL Draft rankings.
Top QBs to dysfunctional teams limits development
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a look back at the 2021 QB class and reflect on how the players’ growth were stunted by the dysfunction from the teams that drafted them.
Fields will fit the Steelers’ style of play
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Justin Fields will be an asset for the Steelers and why they weren’t surprised the Bears agreed to a 2025 conditional Round 6 pick in exchange.
Pickett ‘wasn’t giving anyone hope’ in Pittsburgh
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Steelers’ decision to completely start fresh at QB by trading Kenny Pickett to the Eagles and why Pittsburgh’s move was out of character in a good way.
Rodgers reportedly won’t be RFK Jr.’s running mate
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the report Aaron Rodgers will not be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s VP candidate.
Florio could see Donald leaving the door open
Mike Florio and Chris Simms celebrate Aaron Donald’s historic career, after the DT announced his retirement, and Florio makes a case for why there could be more to the story.
Smith agrees to one-year deal with the Jets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why it’s a great deal for the Jets to bring in Tyron Smith, as well as why New York could have their eyes on Odell Beckham Jr. next.