Simms' '24 draft rankings: Top safety prospects

April 17, 2024 02:30 PM
Chris Simms reveals his top two safeties in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Cooper DeJean who is a "physical" player and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who has "elite quickness."
