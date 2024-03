2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers in top five of Connor Rogers’ Top 150

It’s that time of year: Big Board expansion. You already know the star first-round names and the second-round gems, but Round 3 and beyond is where Super Bowl rosters are built. Just last year a few standouts in this category were Puka Nacua, De’Von Achane, Josh Downs, Tank Dell, Kobie Turner, YaYa Diaby and plenty more.

The 2024 NFL Draft class has even more depth on both sides of the ball, with legitimate starting talent expected to be on the board when Day 3 begins.

Let’s jump into my Top 150 prospects.

2024 NFL Draft Big Board