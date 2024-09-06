How to watch the NFL on Peacock: Streaming info ahead of Peacock exclusive Packers vs Eagles game in Brazil

The 2024 NFL season is finally back in session and Peacock is giving you the gift of not one, not two, but three exciting matchups. The fun started last night as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium. Tonight, history will be made. For the first time in nearly 54 years, the NFL will have an opening week game on a Friday as the Green Bay Packers go head-to-head with the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. Yes, you read that right...Brazil!! The NFL will play its first-ever regular season game in the Southern Hemisphere. Live coverage will be available exclusively on Peacock beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Then on Sunday, September 8 it’s the LA Rams vs Detroit Lions in a highly anticipated rematch of last year’s Wild Card game. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET on Peacock.

All three games will be available to stream on Peacock, but tonight’s Packers vs Eagles matchup is exclusively available on Peacock. See below to find out how you can access NFL season games on the go, all season long on Peacock.

What NFL game is streaming on Peacock?

It’s the Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, September 6. The game will take place in Sao Paolo, Brazil at Corinthians Arena.

When: Friday, September 6

Friday, September 6 Where: Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil

Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

