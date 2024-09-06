How to Watch Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions: TV, Live stream, kick off time for Sunday Night Football game

The Los Angeles Rams travel to Ford Field to open the 2024 NFL season, seeking revenge after being ousted by the Detroit Lions in the 2023 Wild Card game. Matthew Stafford makes his return to the Motor City, where he called home for 12 seasons, while Jared Goff faces off against coach Sean McVay and the team that traded him away three years ago. Live coverage begins at 7:00PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock .

Los Angeles Rams:

Led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Los Angeles Rams shrugged off a sluggish start to the 2023 NFL season, finishing 7-1 in their final eight games to clinch a spot in the Wild Card game. The Rams fell to the Detroit Lions in a 24-23 thriller, three years after trading away Lions quarterback Jared Goff and multiple draft picks for Stafford.

The Rams hit the field with a fresh look for the 2024 season. Stafford will once again lean on 2023 fifth-round pick Puka Nacua, who broke NFL records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) in his rookie season. Nacua’s unexpected outburst should open the field for veteran Cooper Kupp, who has played just 21 games in his last two injury-riddled seasons. Stafford, who isn’t short of weapons in this offense, can also turn to running back Kyren Williams, who posted 1,144 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 2023 after beating out Cam Akers for the RB1 spot.

Perhaps the biggest question mark for the Rams in the offseason was how they would replace the production of 10-time Pro Bowler Aaron Donald after the defensive juggernaut announced his retirement in March. The Rams turned to the 2024 NFL Draft, using their first two selections on a pair of Florida State titans, edge rusher Jared Verse and tackle Braden Fiske.

Detroit Lions:

A storybook 2023 season saw the Jared Goff-led Detroit Lions end the longest winless postseason drought in the NFL and clinch a playoff victory for the first time in 32 years. The Lions finished with a 12-5 record on the season, tying the franchise record for wins and defeating the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs before a 17-point lead evaporated and heartbreak ensued against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.

The Lions will look to defend their division title against a daunting NFC North, but coach Dan Campell retained much of what led his squad to postseason success last season. Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery are back as a powerhouse backfield duo that propelled the Lions to tie for first in rushing touchdowns (27) and rank fifth in rushing yards (2,311) in 2023.

Goff will have an abundance of explosive weapons at his disposal, with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown flanking the sidelines and tight end Sam LaPorta looking to capitalize on an impressive rookie season. The Lions will also aim to make 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams a key focus in the passing game after the team has heavily cited his growth this offseason. The former Alabama receiver caught 24 of his 42 targets and finished with 354 receiving yards last season, finding the endzone three times. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson believes Williams is in for major production as his confidence continues to climb.

“The more reps, the more time we get together on the field, the better I feel about him,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “He’s grown in so many ways, on and off the field. As a player, as a route runner, as a receiver, and then off the field just his preparation.”

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions

When: Sunday, September 8

Sunday, September 8 Where: Ford Field in Detroit, MI

Ford Field in Detroit, MI Time: 8:20 PM ET; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

8:20 PM ET; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

What time does Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Sunday Night Football start?

The Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions kick off their NFL season openers from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, at 8:20 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC.

When did the Lions trade Matthew Stafford to the Rams?

The Detroit Lions agreed to trade Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams on January 29, 2021.

The deal sent Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick, and was finalized in the 2023 draft when the Lions used the final picks from the trade.

Matthew Stafford vs. Jared Goff head-to-head record

Matthew Stafford has a record of 1-2 against Jared Goff.

The two quarterbacks first squared off in 2018, as the Todd Gurley-led Rams defeated the Lions in a 30-16 victory. In 2021, Stafford outplayed Goff to the tune of three touchdowns, keeping the 0-7 Lions winless on the season. Stafford and Goff met once again in the Wild Card matchup last season, as Goff powered the Lions to its first playoff win in 32 years.

How many Super Bowls does Matthew Stafford have?

Matthew Stafford has won one Super Bowl. He led the Los Angeles Rams to victory in Super Bowl LVI in the 2021-2022 season, his first season with the Rams.

What records does Matthew Stafford hold for the Lions?

Matthew Stafford set many records during his time with the Lions but here are some of the most notables ones.

Passing yards (45,109)

Passing touchdowns (282)

Passing completions (3,898)

Most passing yards in a season (5,038 yards in 2011)

Most passing touchdowns in a season (41 touchdowns in 2011)

Will Sunday Night Football be available in Spanish on Peacock?

Yes! Every Sunday Night Football game will be available in Spanish on Peacock.

