Saints sign six draft picks, including first-round selection Kelvin Banks Jr.

  
Published May 9, 2025 04:27 PM

The Saints have gotten some important business done with several members of their rookie class.

New Orleans announced on Friday that the club has signed six draft picks to their rookie contracts, including first-round offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr.

The No. 9 overall pick out of Texas, Banks’ deal is worth $27.73 million fully guaranteed with a $16.8 million signing bonus, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The Saints have also signed fourth-round linebacker Danny Stutsman, fourth-round cornerback Quincy Riley, sixth-round running back Devin Neal, seventh-round tight end Moliki Matavao, and seventh-round edge rusher Fadil Diggs.

Three of New Orleans’ draftees remain unsigned, including second-round quarterback Tyler Shough.