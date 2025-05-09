49ers sign Andre Dillard, seven draft picks in a flurry of roster moves

The 49ers announced a number of roster moves on Friday afternoon, including the addition of veteran offensive tackle Andre Dillard.

Dillard entered the NFL as an Eagles first-round pick in 2019 and he spent the 2024 season with the Packers. He played in 10 games for Green Bay and has 69 overall appearances in the league.

The 49ers also signed former Titans tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and cornerback Dallis Flowers. They waived defensive end Drake Jackson, offensive lineman Jalen McKenzie, and cornerback Tre Tomlinson.

Seven of the team’s draft picks also signed their four-year rookie deals on Friday. Third-round linebacker Nick Martin, third-round cornerback Upton Stout, fourth-round wide receiver Jordan Watkins, fifth-round running back Jordan James, fifth-round safety Marques Sigle, seventh-round offensive lineman Connor Colby, and seventh-round wide receiver Junior Bergen comprise that group. Four other picks remain unsigned.

Five undrafted free agent signings rounded out the group. Cincinnati running back Corey Kiner, Colorado State offensive lineman Drew Moss, Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, BYU cornerback Jakob Robinson, and Washington defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez all joined the team for this weekend’s rookie minicamp.

