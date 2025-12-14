Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes will have MRI on knee, “it didn’t look good”

The Chiefs’ season officially ended on Sunday, with the mathematical elimination of their playoff chances. And that’s not the worst news.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a left knee injury late in the game.

During his postgame press conference, coach Andy Reid said Mahomes will have an MRI tonight or tomorrow, and “it didn’t look good.”

The knee hyperextended as he was being chased. He was helped to the locker room for evaluation.

His health will be a massive story, if the injury requires surgery and rehab. It could impact his preparation and potentially availability for the start of the 2026 season.